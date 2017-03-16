Three men in court charged with Donegal burglaries

Three men have appeared in court in Letterkenny charged with burglary.

The men appeared at Wednesday’s sitting of Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny.

The three had been arrested under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act earlier in the week by gardaí investigating a series of burglaries in the town.

They were detained and charged before appearing in front of Judge Paul Kelly.

A Garda spokesman said the three men were remanded on bail to appear at Letterkenny District Court on March 27th.