€17m funding for key roads projects in Donegal

Funding of €17m for key roads projects in Donegal has been announced today.

Phase two of the upgrade of the N56 at Gweebara is to receive €12m and €5m has been pledged to progress three other key routes.

Donegal TD and diaspora minister Joe McHugh also announced the completion of the latest phase of works on the €11.5M route from Boyoughter to Kilkenny stretch of the N56.

“I am delighted to announce the completion of Phase 2 of the uprgrade of the N56 at Gweebarra,” said Minister McHugh.

“I use the route frequently and to see the progress along the N56 is brilliant.

“The engineering involved particularly on this latest phase to Kilkenny is first class and a credit to everyone in the Donegal National Roads Office and Donegal County Council.

“The latest completed phase cost €11.5M and I am delighted to announce its completion.

“But I am also delighted to now announce that we are not stopping there; that we are now moving quickly on to the next phase from Kilkenny to Letterilly which is a 3.6km phase involving costs estimated at around €12M.

“This is more good news for the area and completion of this part of the route is expected in 2019.

“Tenders for the works on Phase 3 will be published shortly with works due to begin in the autumn.

“And preparatory work is already going ahead on Phase 4 from Letterilly to Glenties.”

Minister McHugh said the Government through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has fully supported the N56 upgrade.

The route under re-construction runs for 26.9kms and has an estimated cost – excluding land purchases – over around €70M.

Minister McHugh also announced that a €5M Engineering Consultant Services Contract has been awarded to bring three “Ten-T” schemes through to design and CPO stages.

The three Ten-T schemes are: N56/N14 Letterkenny to Manorcunningham, N14 Manorcunningham to Lifford/Strabane(Including A5 link) and the N15 Ballybofey-Stranorlar Bypass.

“These are all important projects for the people of Donegal and as the economy continues to improve it is important that we all see progress on these schemes,” said Minister McHugh.

“I am also working hard for funding for the Blue Banks on the N56 so that the road from Illistrin to Kilmacrennan Road can be improved.”

