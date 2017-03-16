Family appeal for privacy ahead of Donegal pier tragedy anniversary

The family who lost five members in the pier tragedy in Buncrana a year ago have asked for privacy as the anniversary approaches.

Evan McGrotty, 8, Mark McGrotty, 12, Sean McGrotty, 49, Ruth Daniels, 57, and Jodie Lee Daniels, 14, all lost their lives when the Audi Q8 they were in slid off a slipway at the pier at Buncrana and submerged within minutes on March 20th.

Donegal man Davitt Walsh managed to save four-month-old baby Rionaghac-Ann after he swam out to the stricken vehicle from the pier at Buncrana.

Louise James, who lost her two sons, her mother, her sister and her partner, was on a visit to England when the tragedy occurred.

The family had been on a Sunday afternoon visit to Buncrana when the accident occurred.

Louise James used the funerals of the her two sons, her mother, her sister and her partner to thank Kerrykeel man Davitt for saving baby Rionaghac-Ann.

The Daniels and McGrotty family said they are deeply grateful for the prayers and support over the last year and have called for space and privacy at this time.

A first anniversary Mass will be offered in The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty in Derry on Monday 20th March at 7.15pm.

A memorial walk in memory of all five members of the family will take place in Derry on Frday, March 24th and members of the emergency services, including local RNLI members, who took part in the operation will join in the walk.

All proceeds from the walk will go to the Evan McGrotty Research Fund for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

A statement issued on behalf of their family, said:

“Louise, the Daniels and the McGrotty family are deeply grateful for the prayers and support over the last year.

“As the anniversary of the terrible tragedy approaches they would welcome space for privacy at this time.”



