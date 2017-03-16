Vigil held in Goa for Donegal murder victim

Locals and tourists have held a vigil at the scene in Goa in India where Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin was found dead on Tuesday.

The body of the 28-year-old Buncrana woman was found in a field near Canacona at around 7.30am local time.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder.

Tributes have been paid in Buncrana to the young woman who was backpacking in India.

A statement issued on behalf of her family said Danielle would be sadly missed.

“The family would like to express our thanks to all who have got in touch since receiving this awful news. As you can expect we are finding it very difficult at this trying time, also thanks to the Irish and British consulate who along with Colin from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and many friends who have assisted at this time. Danielle will be sadly missed by all in our household.”

A fundraising page set-up to help the family with repatriation and funeral expenses had raised close to €30,000 this morning.

Meanwhile the Times of India is reporting that police have arrested one man who has confessed to the murder and are questioning three others.

The newspaper said police believe Danielle was killed with a broken beer bottle.