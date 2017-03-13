Donegal priest fondly remembered

The popular Glenties based parish priest, Fr Pat Prendergast, who passed away last week, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Fr Prendergast, who was originally from Letterkenny, passed away in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin last Monday.

He was 64-years-old.

He was laid to rest in Glenties following his funeral mass celebrated by Fr Gerard Cunningham, in St Connell’s Church.

Testament to the esteem he was held in among his colleagues, the Requiem Mass was attended by four bishops, Bishop of Raphoe, Philip Boyce, Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown, Bishop for Elphin Kevin Doran and former Bishop of Raphoe, Seamus Hegarty, and up to 60 of his brother priests, as well as a very large crowd of his parishioners, family and family and friends.

For many years he was the local director of the annual Lourdes Pilgrimage that saw him interact with hundreds of people from around the county in that time.

The ceremony also heard of his lifelong passion for motorcars.

Sincere

He was remembered as a quiet, sincere persons who served in many locations around Donegal where he made many friends.

Born on March 24, 1952, he was Parish Priest of Glenties (Iniskeel) but served in many areas around Donegal during his life.

He was ordained on June 26th, 1977 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny by Bishop Anthony MacFeely.

Fr Prendergast received his primary education in Letterkenny and his Secondary Education in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny and Holy Cross College, Falcarragh. He began his training for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth between 1970 to 1973, before going to Rome in 1973 through to 1977 from where he was ordained to the Priesthood.

He served at Holy Cross College, Falcarragh, he was chaplain to Tory Island, Milford, Fintown and Ballinamore VEC school before he was made Parish Priest to Glenties in 1999.

Fr Prendergast’s remains lay in repose at repose at his sister-in- law Mary Prendergast’s residence in Letterkenny last Tuesday before being removed to St Connell’s Church, Glenties the night before his funeral

He is survived by his brother Joe and is predeceased by his parents and brother Charles.