Donegal gardaí have discovered €1,200 of cannabis herb at a house in Ballybofey

Gardaí based in Letterkenny have discovered €1,200 of cannabis herb at a house in Ballybofey.

One man was arrested in the operation on Tuesday and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The find is the latest in a series of drugs discoveries by gardaí in the Letterkenny district since the start of the year but comes amid concerns that the number of personnel in drugs unit in Letterkenny is to be substantially reduced in the coming days.

The Garda press office yesterday said today the unit is not going to be disbanded after concerns were raised by former Letterkenny town councilor PJ Blake.

The Donegal Democrat understands there are plans to substantially reduce the number of gardaí assigned to the unit.

Mr Blake, who has praised the allocation of extra resources to the unit in recent months, said the success showed that there is a need for a well-resourced unit in the north of the county.

“With the success they have had in the last few months you have to wonder why they are reducing it at all,” he said.

“Unfortunately it sounds like it is down to money and resources. These people are changing their message all the time. It is a situation that has to be kept on top of.”