Donegal new car sales drop by 16 per cent

New figures show that for the first two months of 2017, Donegal has show a drop of 16 per cent in new car sales compared to the same period in 2016.

The figure compiled by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) shows that to date there has been 1,372 newly registered car sold in the county.

This compares to 1,647 for the same period in 2016, a drop of 16.4 per cent.

Nationally, new car sales this year to date are 56,110 in 2017 compared to 61,295 for 2016, a drop of 8.46 per cent.

The top five selling models for the year to date are the Hyundai Tucson, followed by the Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, Skoda Octavia and Volkswagen Golf, with Toyota being the best selling overall brand.

Commenting on the figures, Alan Nolan SIMI Director General said: “We have been anticipating lower numbers in February compared to 2016, with Brexit continuing to impact on used vehicle import. With fewer working days this year and with less hire-drive cars because of a later Easter, these numbers are somewhat poorer than we had hoped.”

SIMI also report that the industry projections for the year suggests a market close to 140,000 for 2017, compared to 147,000 last year. However, as economist Jim Power stated, “predicting the new car market for this year is going to be far more difficult than usual”.

While the economic indicators for Ireland are extremely strong, the ESRI have recently noted a fall in consumer confidence in December.