Trial of a pensioner charged with six counts of indecent assault against a teenager in west Donegal begins

The trial of a pensioner charged with six counts of indecent assault against a teenager in west Donegal almost 30 years ago has heard allegations that the man carried out a sexual assault with a candle.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, has denied six charges which date back to 1989.

The allegations span a 13-month period. The complainant is now aged in his 40s.

The trial at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court heard the alleged victim claim that his alleged attacker took him to his home and showed him pornographic magazines before sexually assaulting him.

The alleged victim gave evidence that his attacker locked the door and took him to his bedroom.

He said he saw his attacker carry out a sex act with a vacuum cleaner in the bedroom.

He claimed the man then sexually assaulted him.

The alleged victim also claimed that on another occasion his attacker used a candle to sexually assault him.

He said he later became dependent on alcohol and would often drink a bottle and a half of whiskey "raw” each day.

"All I want is closure and that is why I am here today. All I wanted to do with my life was to move on," he said.

Barrister for the accused man, Mr Paul Flannery (SC) said his client will deny all allegations.

The trial continues before a jury of seven men and five women.