Donegal is gearing up for a busy Engineers Week with a host of events set to take place

A host of events are planned to inspire the next generation of Donegal engineers as part of “Engineers Week”.

Engineers Week is set to take place in Donegal from the 4th to the 10th of March and among the events locally the “Edeninfagh Engineers” will host a special ‘Underwater Discoveries’ event for local students.

Engineers Ireland Donegal Region will also host a career roadshow for transition year and senior cycle students to showcase the range and diversity of engineering opportunities available to students as they progress to third level education.

Events

Engineers Ireland will also host Dr Ken Farquhar’s ‘It’s all Done with Mirrors’ show in Letterkenny IT where Dr Ken will blend spectacular magic tricks, illusions and stunts with extraordinary science and engineering. Tickets to the show are free, however pre-booking is required.

The annual week long event is coordinated on a national basis by Engineers Ireland's STEPS programme – funded as a strategic partner of Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) Smart Futures Programme.

Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland, said: “Science Foundation Ireland is delighted to be supporting Engineers Ireland and Engineers Week 2017. These initiatives enable us to engage with young people and inspire them to pursue further study and a career in STEM. We are delighted that so many organisations in Donegal have helped us to meet this objective and assist students as they explore their future in this exciting subject area.”

Skills

Commenting in advance of Engineers Week, Caroline Spillane, Director General of Engineers Ireland said: “Engineers Week is a chance for parents and young people to find out more about the many career opportunities available within the engineering sector and learn about the kind of skills that qualified engineers can build on as they move through their careers.

To find out more about events taking place in Donegal or to register an event visit www.engineersweek.ie

As well as events organised by companies, third-level institutions and the public sector, teachers are also encouraged to run their own classroom-based activities, quizzes and competitions.