Trial of teenager abused in Donegal in 1989 to open tomorrow

The trial of a pensioner charged with six counts of indecent assault against a teenager in west Donegal almost 30 years ago will begin tomorrow.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, has denied six charges which date back to 1989.

The allegations span a 13-month period. The complainant is now aged in his 40s.

A jury was selected at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court today for the trial which is expected to last between three and four days before Judge Cormac Quinn.

The trial will begin tomorrow morning.