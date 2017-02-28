Donegal school burgled for the second time in three months

The burglary at a Donegal school at the weekend was the second there in just three months.

St Bernadette's Special School in Letterkenny was burgled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two masked men broke into the school, which has 77 pupils, by smashing a window.

They entered an office where they tried to access a filing cabinet and then ransacked a desk.

While no cash was stolen in the incident, keys for two school buses were taken meaning the ignition systems on the two vehicles have had to be changed.

The men, who were captured on CCTV, were in the school for under seven minutes.

The school was broken into December, again over a weekend, and cash was taken.

Vice Principal Ailbhe Dunne said the school’s alarm went off at 2.20 am.

“They emptied the drawers of the desk on to the floor looking for money, but we don’t keep money on the premises,” she said.

“Everybody is just gutted. It’s a horrible feeling and it costs us to repair the damage. It’s just a disruption to the school and everybody is very upset.”