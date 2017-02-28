Donegal girl (8) chosen as one of Ireland’s best young artists

An eight-year-old Donegal girl has been chosen as one of Ireland’s best young artists.

Rachel Foster-McDaid from St Francis NS in Barnesmore has been chosen as one of Ireland’s best young painters for her entry to the Sightsavers Junior Painters Awards 2017.

Rachel’s painting was inspired by this year’s theme of “Framing the Future” and is a regional winner in her category.

Children from over 200 primary schools across the country entering the hugely popular annual art competition.

Rachel is one of the 15 finalists chosen who had her painting displayed at the awards ceremony in Dublin on Monday.

The 15 finalist paintings will be exhibited in Powerscourt Townhouse Centre from July 1st through to August 5th.

Catrina Sheridan, Sightsavers CEO, said: “We always love seeing the wonderful paintings which children across Ireland create for the Junior Painter Awards. The competition has shown us that Irish children are caring and compassionate. It allows us to teach them about the value of sight and how some children living with blindness in developing countries around the world don’t always have the opportunity to go to school like they do. Congratulations to all of the winners.”