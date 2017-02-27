Councillors meet transport minister about south Donegal bridges

Councillors and council officials are meeting transport minister Shane Ross today as they seek funding for upgrades of two bridges in south Donegal.

Funding is being sought for the upgrades of the Fintra Bridge and the Tyrconnell Bridge, known locally as the Iron bridge, in Donegal town.

Councillors from the Donegal Municipal District agreed in July to jointly seek funding for the two bridges and the meeting with the minister is part of that process.

They are seeking combined funding of around €2m for the two projects.

Fintra Bridge is the only route to Sliabh Liag, while the Tyrconnell Bridge is seen as being key to business in Donegal town.

Independent councillor Niamh Kennedy, who is one of several local councillors attending the meeting, said around €1.2m of the funding would be expected to go to the Fintra project.

She said councillors are bringing a petition of 1,400 signatures and letters of support for the Fintra project from the Garda in the area, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Failte Ireland and local hotels.

“It’s an absolute no brainer,” she said. “I am looking forward to the meeting. There has been a problem with both bridges for a long time and we are trying to ensure we get a satisfactory outcome for both of them.”