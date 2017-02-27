Funeral of Donegal man killed in road collision to take place on Wednesday

The 21-year-old Kilmacrennan man killed in Saturday morning's single vehicle collision will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph McGettigan died from injuries sustained when his van crashed at Cottian on the road between Kilmacrennan and Churchill at around 1.20 am. Well known and popular in the area, he had his own business and his family are very well known across the county and beyond.

Joseph will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan, at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Joseph is the second person to die on Donegal's roads in 2017. Last Monday, John McLaughlin, a father of two from the Links, Greencastle, was killed in a two vehicle collision in Malin. His funeral took place on Thursday.