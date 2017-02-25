Delays into inquest of teenager last seen in Donegal 23 years ago worthwhile - coroners court judge

A Coroner's Court judge in Northern Ireland has said despite the delays in the inquest into Co. Tyrone schoolgirl, Arlene Arkinson, who disappeared after a night in Bundoran in 1994, the delay in waiting for further information was worth it.



The inquest into the teenager's death opened a year ago, but has been stalled for months as efforts were made to obtain information from authorities in the Republic of Ireland.



Coroners court Judge Brian Sherrard told a preliminary hearing at Belfast's Laganside Court that he wanted to keep up momentum in the matter to help in “putting a line underneath all of this”.



He said: "This is a worthwhile exercise. It may ultimately come to a point when we are putting a line underneath all of this, but we are not at that point yet."



Arlene, 15, from Castlederg in Tyrone was last seen in the company of convicted child killer Robert Howard after a night out in Bundoran in August, 1994.