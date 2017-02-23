New Garda recruits for Donegal

Thirteen new probationer gardaí have been allocated to the Donegal Garda division.

Chair of the Donegal Policing Committee Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle said he has been made aware of the allocation by the Garda commissioner.

The Sinn Féin councillor said he had requested the extra gardaí due to the reduction of gardaí in Donegal since 2008.

“These new allocations of gardaí are particularly welcomed with the recent spike in burglaries, drugs busts and road traffic accidents we have been experiencing in the county,” he said.

“People need to feel safe in their homes and gardai need the extra resources to combat these growing crime trends and to catch the criminals responsible. Hopefully these new recruits will be on the beat soon and they will help to restore people's confidence especially in rural areas.”