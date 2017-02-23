UPDATE: Road reopens after three-vehicle collision between Donegal town and Killybegs
Four adults and two children escaped uninjured after crash involving lorry
The Mountcharles bypass has reopened following a road traffic collision involving a lorry and two cars at around midday today.
There were no injuries in the collision which took place in wet and windy weather conditions on a stretch of the N56.
Three ambulances and four Garda patrol cars attended the scene.
Two women in one car, one woman and a child in the other car and a male driver of the lorry escaped uninjured.
A Garda spokesman said none of those involved required medical treatment.
The two cars were seriously damaged.
