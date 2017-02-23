Storm Doris lashes Donegal

Thousands of homes were left without power this morning across Donegal as Storm Doris lashed the county.

Up to 9,000 homes in Inishowen were without power, while there were also power outages in parts of South Donegal.

Flash flooding has also been reported across various parts of the county, while trees have also been blown down in a number of areas including Creeslough, Cranford, Donegal town and Trentagh.

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for today.