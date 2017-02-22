Pope Francis happy to pose for photos with Donegal couple

A Burtonport couple had the great privilege earlier today of getting their very own selfies with His Holiness Pope Francis in St Peter's Square.

Mary Rodgers, a regular contributor to the Democrat, has been on a break with her husband Jimmy to Rome and yesterday morning went to visit St. Peter's Square to take some photographs.

Much to their delight they were invited to the Papal Blessing and even better, got the opportunity to both meet and have a few words with Pope Francis.

Mary told the Democrat, “We just cannot believe it - I suppose you get that once in a lifetime opportunity to meet with the Pope and it happened for us.

“He is just such a humble and natural man and even though it was a very brief meeting he was just so nice and took the time out to allow both of us be photographed with him. These are obviously photographs which we will treasure for the rest of our lives.”

Mary and Jimmy are the parents of former Mary from Dungloe Debbie Rodgers who we recently met up with in Abu Dhabi and whose interview we will be carrying in the next few weeks.