Trial of Dublin man accused of stabbing in Donegal collapses

The trial of a Dublin man charged with stabbing a Donegal man in a Letterkenny flat more than eight years ago has collapsed.

Kenneth Broe (43) of 15 Alderwood Green, Springfield, Tallaght, denied assault causing serious harm and assault causing harm to Kristian Shortt at a flat at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny on October 9th, 2008.

The trial collapsed this afternoon after a legal issue arose on the second day of evidence.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan discharged the jury of seven men and five women and adjourned the case until December 5th.

Mr Shortt, who is from Redcastle in Inishowen but now lives in England, is the son of Frank Shortt.

Frank Shortt was wrongly convicted in 1995 of allowing the sale of drugs at the Point Inn premises in Quigley's Point.

In October 2005 the High Court awarded Mr Shortt €1.93m in damages but this was increased on appeal to the Supreme Court to more than €4.5m in 2007.

Mr Broe was accused of assaulting Mr Shortt after a night out together in Letterkenny.

Mr Shortt told the court he was stabbed 17 times in the attack.

Mr Shortt required two operations and was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where he spent two weeks in intensive care.