Donegal man killed in fatal collision named

The man who lost his life in last evening's two-car collision has been named as James McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle.

A forensic examination is underway at the scene of the collision that took place at Strand Head on the road between Carndonagh and Malin at bewtween 5.45 pm and 6pm. A member of the public came on the collision and called the emergency services.

The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his thirties who was the sole occupant of the other car was uninjured.

The stretch of road is closed for forensic examination and diversions are in place.

The road is expected to be closed all morning.

In a statement released this morning, Malin GAA Club said:

"It is with total shock and sadness that our club learned of the tragic death of John. Our thoughts and prayers at this time are with Mags, John's wife, Niamh his daughter, Sean his son and John's parents Noel and Rosaleen, his brothers and sisters and all John's extended family. The club executive will try to keep everyone informed of any further details once available."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or to anyone who travelled the road between 5.45pm and 6.15pm this evening to contact Buncrana garda station on 074 - 9320540 or the Garda confidential telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.