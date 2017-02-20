Work starts on new Donegal water treatment plant

Work has started on a new €3.8m water treatment plant at Ardsbeg in west Donegal.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council today turned the sod to mark the official start of construction works on the new Ardsbeg Water Treatment Plant which will ensure a high quality water supply for 5,000 local consumers.

The works are part of a €3.8 million investment by Irish Water in the Gortahork/Falcarragh Water Supply Scheme and will enable the decommissioning of the existing Ardsbeg WTP. This investment forms part of the overall €73 million committed by Irish Water to water supply projects in Co Donegal.

Irish Water and Minister of State for the Diaspora and Overseas Development Aid, Joe McHugh TD turned the sod at the site of the new Ardsbeg WTP this afternoon.

When completed and tested this water supply will have the necessary treatment facilities in place to enable the scheme to be removed from the EPA’s RAL and will ensure that the 5,000 consumers in the Gortahork/Falcarragh areas receive a reliable supply of high quality drinking water.

The contract involves the construction of a new water treatment plant immediately adjacent to the current site. The new treatment plant will comprise a robust flocculation, coagulation and filtration process followed by disinfection with a design output of 1,800m3/day. The contract also includes a treated water storage reservoir at the treatment plant site, which will provide a much improved security of supply for the local residents.

Speaking at today’s launch, David McLoone, Irish Water Asset Management said: “The Gortahork/Falcarragh scheme is supplied from Lough Lagha, an upland lake. However, the existing water treatment plant is not adequate to address the risks to water quality and the scheme is subsequently on the EPA’s RAL.

"These works will ensure the people of Northwest Donegal will benefit from robust water treatment facilities and a safe and secure water supply into the future.”

Minister McHugh commented: "We cannot take for granted the importance of a safe and secure supply of water which this investment by Irish Water will provide for the people of North West Donegal.

"As well as being beneficial for current consumers, this new treatment plant will greatly benefit the future economic and population development of the area."

Cathaoirleach Slowey added: "On behalf of Donegal County Council I welcome this investment by Irish Water in the Gortahork/Falcarragh water supply scheme which is essential for the provision of a safe and compliant water supply which will meet EU standards.

"We look forward to coming back here for the official opening of this plant at the end of the year and the removal of this scheme from the EPA's RAL."

EPS Group will carry out the works on behalf of Irish Water and it is expected that the works will be completed towards the end of 2017.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s business plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.