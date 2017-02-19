Gradam Ceoil award for Donegal musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Gaoth Dobhair will be presented with the overall Gradam Ceoil award at a gala concert in the Cork Opera House tonight.

She told TG4 that she was very pleased and humbled to have won the award and to be recognised for her music.

Mairéad, with Altan, is among the performers from the concert which will be broadcast live on TG4 from 9.30pm. No Irish traditional band in the last thirty years has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan.

Also performing with Mairéad will be family members of the band Na Mooneys.

Rita Gallagher from Ballymacahill near Frosses in South West Donegal will be presented her award for Singer of the Year by another Donegal musician Brian Mullins. Rita will be singing some of her favourite on the night.

100 plus musicians will arrive into the city for the much anticipated night - from all over Ireland, London, Paris, Madrid, Edinburgh and New York - for a 1.5 hour performance that will also be broadcast live on TG4.