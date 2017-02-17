Donegal band to march at Disneyland Paris
St. Catherine's Accordion Band in Killybegs to head to Paris in April
St. Catherine's Accordion Band
St. Catherine’s Accordion Band in Killybegs are preparing for a big performance in April, when they will march at Disneyland Paris.
The band is scheduled to march in the Disney parade on Holy Thursday, April 13th.
“It’s the chance of a lifetime,” Nuala Knox, chairperson, said. Up to 35 band members are to take part.
The band last summer submitted a video of their performance, and were selected to march in the Disney parade on the strength of that. St. Catherine’s band has been recognised before: For St. Patrick’s Day in 2010 and 2012, they travelled Seattle, Washington, and London, respectively; and the band also took part in the 2015 Rose of Tralee parade.
The current band members are aged between 8 and 19.
Nuala said the band has been assisted by many good teachers, including a music teacher, a choreographer, a drum teacher and a Maghery Band member who has been working with them on marching.
“There’s a lot of rehearsal,” she said.
