Donegal band to march at Disneyland Paris

St. Catherine’s Accordion Band in Killybegs are preparing for a big performance in April, when they will march at Disneyland Paris.

The band is scheduled to march in the Disney parade on Holy Thursday, April 13th.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime,” Nuala Knox, chairperson, said. Up to 35 band members are to take part.

The band last summer submitted a video of their performance, and were selected to march in the Disney parade on the strength of that. St. Catherine’s band has been recognised before: For St. Patrick’s Day in 2010 and 2012, they travelled Seattle, Washington, and London, respectively; and the band also took part in the 2015 Rose of Tralee parade.

The current band members are aged between 8 and 19.

Nuala said the band has been assisted by many good teachers, including a music teacher, a choreographer, a drum teacher and a Maghery Band member who has been working with them on marching.

“There’s a lot of rehearsal,” she said.