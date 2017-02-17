Prestigious awards for Donegal musicians

Two of Donegal’s musical stalwarts will receive prestigious awards this Sunday night at a gala concert in the Cork Opera House to be broadcast live on TG4 from 9.30pm.

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh from Gaoth Dobhair heads the list of recipients when she will be presented the overall Gradam Ceoil award by Paul Brady.

On the night Mairéad will perform with her band acclaimed and much-travelled super-group Altan. Also performing with Mairéad will be family members of the band Na Mooneys. No Irish traditional band in the last thirty years has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan.

Their founder, fiddle maestro and lead singer, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will be presented with the overall Gradam/award on the night.

Rita Gallagher

Rita Gallagher from Ballymacahill near Frosses in South West Donegal will be presented her award for Singer of the Year by another Donegal musician Brian Mullins. Rita will be singing some of her favourite on the night.

An incredible 100 plus musicians will arrive into the city for the much anticipated night - from all over Ireland, London, Paris, Madrid, Edinburgh and New York - for a 1.5 hour performance that will also be broadcast live on TG4.

Performers include big names such as Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Altan, Donal Lunny with Paul Brady and Andy Irvine, Na Mooneys, Michael Rooney and The Macalla Orchestra, the Castle Céilí Band, the Atlantic Arc Orchestra … and many more.

The famous Castle Céilí Band are coming back as their original line-up from the four corners of the globe for the event, including Sean Keane from the Chieftains.

Three of the original members of Planxty – Paul Brady, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny, will also appear on stage together for the first time in decades. They were one of the most influential groups to ever emerge out of Ireland, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to get a sneak peek before their 40th anniversary tour this year.

Another highlight on the night will be the extraordinary Atlantic Arc Orchestra, a collaboration of the biggest international names in traditional music, brought together by Donal Lunny.

Macalla Orchestra also had a huge year, selling out large concert halls in Ireland and the UK. They were at the centre of some of the biggest 1916 celebration events, including the State event in the RDS with Uachtarán Michael D. Higgins.