What's on this weekend in Donegal

Ballyshannon Drama Society

There are two shows left for the Ballyshannon Drama Society’s production of Tom Stoppard’s startlingly funny and deeply moving, “The Real Thing”.

Remaining performances are 8.30pm, tonight, Thursday, February 16th, and on Saturday, February 17th, at the Abbey Arts Centre.

Directed by Christian Carbin, the cast includes Ballyshannon Drama regulars Trish Keane, Richard Hurst, Rachel O’Connor and Terence McEneany, with relative newcomers Conor Friery, Simon Ferris and Louise Larkin.

Letterkenny Music and Drama Group

The Letterkenny Music and Drama Group bring the Eugene O’Neill classic, “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” to An Grianán Theatre in Letterkenny this Friday, February 17th at 8pm.

Considered the greatest play in American theatre, this is a semi-autobiographical account of O’Neill’s own upbringing, telling the tragic story of the damaged and tormented Tyrone family over a long, hot summer’s day in Connecticut in 1912.

Butt Drama Circle

The Butt Drama Circle is bringing Brian Friel’s, “Dancing at Lughnasa” to Glenties tomorrow night, Friday, before a four-night run at the Balor Arts Centre.

“Dancing at Lughnasa” will open tomorrow, Friday, at 8pm, at the Markethall Community Centre in Glenties, followed by performances at the Balor at 8pm nightly from Wednesday, February 22nd to Saturday, February 25th.

Celebration of uilleann piping

Pipers and music lovers will be in Dunlewey this weekend for a celebration of piping organised by the national organisation Na Píobairí Uilleann.

A Try the Pipes session from 3 to 5pm on Saturday, Feb. 18, is open to all members of the public who want a chance to give the pipes a try.

All events take place at the Errigal Youth Hostel in Dunlewey. Tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 17th, there will be a young pipers’ recital from 8.30 to 9.30pm followed music from the piper’s chair. On Saturday, February 18th, from 10am to 1pm and 2 to 3.30pm there are reed-making sessions and piping classes. There is a recital at 7pm on Saturday with John Touhy and Robbie Hannan on the pipes, Máire Ní Choilm singing and Paddy Glackin on fiddle, followed by music from the piper’s chair. Sunday, February 19th, also features music from the piper’s chair at 11am.

Packie Manus Byrne Memorial Weekend

The Packie Manus Byrne weekend, a weekend of music and storytelling to mark his 100th birthday, will be held in Ardara this weekend, February 17th and 18th. The Packie Manus Byrne Centenary weekend continues the tradition of his annual birthday party, and many will gather to honour the man and his musical legacy.

As well as more informal sing rounds and sessions in the town, the weekend will feature a 100th birthday concert in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel at 8.30pm on Saturday, February 18th, where many of his friends will sing songs and play tunes he wrote over his long career. All are welcome to Ardara to join in what will be a great weekend of song, music and storytelling.