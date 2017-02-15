30 families of refugees to be settled in Donegal by the end of 2018

Around thirty families of refugees are to be settled in Donegal by the end of 2018 with the first group of twelve families arriving in May of this year.

The first group of families will be housed in Buncrana and Carndonagh.

Donegal County Council says it has been engaging with The Office for the Promotion of Migrant Integration (OPMI) with a view to facilitating the resettlement of families under the Refugee Resettlement Programme in Donegal.

The OPMI has been liaising with relevant public bodies to make arrangements for the provision of relevant services to the new arrivals in an appropriate and timely manner, Donegal County Council said today.

After the arrival of the initial group in May, the next group of refugees to expect to arrive towards the end of the year .

Decisions in relation to where they will be settled will be considered by the Steering Group as details of the circumstances and needs of the group become available, the council said.