Man who died while taking part in off-road scramble in Donegal has been laid to rest

The man who died suddenly while taking part in an off-road scramble in Donegal at the weekend has been laid to rest.

Victor McAlonan was a member of a group of four taking part in a scramble on a mountainside dirt track at Downiesbar, close to Lough Salt, near the village of Glen.

The 56-year-old, who was from Co. Antirm, was airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at one o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

The group of four, which is understood to have included Mr McAlonan’s son, were unable to give their exact location to rescuers.

Malin Head coastguard station used mobile phone signals from the group to pinpoint their location.

Members of Mulroy Coastguard attended the scene.

A postmortem was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday.

Mr McAlonan, of Main St, Cullybackey, was laid to rest today

following a funeral service in his home town.