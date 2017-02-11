Donegal and Sligo vigils to highlight crisis in health service

A vigil is being held at Letterkenny University Hospital next week by a campaign group calling for improvements in the health service.

The group, Still Waiting, have organised the the vigil for next Thursday.

Vigils will also take place at the acute hospitals in Sligo and Mayo at the same time as the Letterkenny event, 7:30pm.

The group says the event is in memory of those who have suffered and are still suffering as a result of “the government and The health service”.

Still Waiting is running the campaign to highlight all the people who are suffering in Ireland from the state of the health service.

The group is calling for the resignation of the health minister, Simon Harris, and for a radical increase the numbers of nurses and frontline staff.

People attending have been asked to bring candles and pictures of “those who have suffered and are still suffering”.