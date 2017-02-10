Restaurant plans for Donegal town

Plans are to be lodged with Donegal County Council that could see a new restaurant opened in Donegal town.

Padraig Gaffney is lodging plans to foer change of use from a shop to a restaurant with the provision of a kitchen area toilet at the rear of the poetry known as Frank Bustards shop at Main Street, Donegal town Tthe plans include retention planning permission for alterations to the shop front a to increase the window area and provide a signage panel and provide a new door into the proposed new restaurant. The plans also include construction of two new toilets at the side of the restaurant.

Plans are underway to construct six new houses in Bundoran. Anne corbett is planning to build the six homes at Magheracar.

The Planning application consists of six detached houses and associated site works.