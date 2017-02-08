Man and woman questioned over weekend incident in Donegal

Two people have been questioned by gardaí in connection with an incident in the centre of Ballyshannon at the weekend.

The man and the woman attended Ballyshannon garda station on Sunday following the incident which occurred at around 2.20 am in the Market Street area of the town.

A woman who was injured in the incident was taken to Sligo University Hospital but was later released.

The scene was preserved overnight and two streets from the top of Tir Chonaill Street near the Abbey Centre down to the end of Market Street remained sealed off on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman at Ballyshannon garda station said two people attended the station and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.