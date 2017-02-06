40 people were awaiting beds at Donegal and Sligo hospitals

40 people were awaiting beds at two north west hospitals earlier today, 22 of those at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There were 22 people awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital including six on trolleys today while in Sligo University Hospital there are 18 people awaiting beds, including 13 on trolleys.

The figures are issued on a daily basis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Nationally the total figure for people awaiting a bed this morning was 461, excluding St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin which wasn't in a position to offer a figure to the INMO.