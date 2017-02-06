Bookies give their verdict on Donegal's chances in NFL

The saying that the bookie rarely gets it wrong will be ringing in some ears this lunchtime as Boylesports offer odds of 11/10 for Donegal to be relegated from Division One of the National Football League.

For Kerry, the likelihood they will win the title have narrowed, but the Dubs are in the driving seat and the feeling is they will win a fifth NFL title in a row when the dust settles on this year's competition.

Dublin are hot favourites (11/10) to win another league title - a fifth on the trot while Donegal are 25/1 to win the title and 11/10 to be relegated from Division 1.

Dublin got their Division 1 campaign off to the perfect start with a seven point win over Cavan in Breffni Park on Sunday and as a result The Dubs are now 11/10 from 11/8 to retain the trophy and win their fifth Allianz Football League title in a row.

Kerry defeated Donegal by a goal in Letterkenny and as a result Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s squad are now 7/2 from 9/2 whilst Mickey Harte’s Tyrone are now 4/1 from 9/2 following their win over Roscommon.

Following their defeat, The Rossies are now 1/2 from 4/7 to be relegated whilst Cavan are now 1/2 from 8/13 with Donegal also cut into 11/10 from 7/4 to be relegated.

Monaghan have been cut into 12/1 from 16/1 after their win over Mayo on Saturday evening whilst Mayo have been eased out to 8/1 from 9/2.

In Division 2, Cork, who played out a draw with Galway at Pearse Stadium in Salthill, are now the 13/8 new favourites from 5/2 to win Division 2 whilst Galway are now 7/2 from 4/1. Kildare have seen their price cut into 9/2 from 13/2 following their win over Meath whilst Fermanagh who were comfortable winners over Down are now 7/1 from 12/1 to win Division 2.

The relegation in Division 2 sees Down now 8/11 from 11/10 with Meath being cut into 2/1 from 4/1 as a result of their ten point defeat to Kildare in Navan.

Following their comfortable win over Laois on Saturday night, Louth are now 8/1 from 14/1 to win Division 3 whilst Longford, who saw past Offaly on Sunday, are now also 8/1 from 14/1. Armagh are the 2/1 favourites to win Division 3 having been available at 5/2 prior to their draw with Sligo.

Antrim are the 1/4 favourites to be relegated whilst Offaly have been cut into 13/8 from 5/2 to be relegated following their opening defeat to Longford.

Westmeath had to settle with a draw against Carlow in Division 4 and as a result The Lake County have been eased to 15/8 from 11/10 to win Division 4. Wexford, who recorded a three point home win over Limerick, are now the new 11/8 favourites having been priced at 5/2 prior to their win.

Liam Glynn, BoyleSports spokesperson said “We saw some opening shocks in National Football League at the weekend, but reigning champions Dublin made sure that they are on track for five league titles in a row with a comfortable seven point win over Cavan. Jim Gavin’s side are now 11/10 from 11/8 to retain the title.”

He added “Louth had seen some shrewd money to defeat Laois despite being the outsiders last week and as a result they are now 8/1 from 14/1 to win Division 3. Fermanagh, who defeated Down by a comfortable nine points at Páirc Esler on Saturday evening, are now 7/1 from 12/1 to win Division 2 whilst Pete McGrath’s side have been eased to 11/2 from 13/8 to be relegated.”

NFL Division 1 2017 - Outright Betting

Dublin 11/10

Kerry 7/2

Tyrone 4/1

Mayo 8/1

Monaghan 12/1

Donegal 25/1

Cavan 33/1

Roscommon 33/1

EW 1/3 1, 2

NFL Division 1 2017 - To Be Relegated

Roscommon 1/2

Cavan 1/2

Donegal 11/10

Monaghan 7/2

Mayo 9/2

Tyrone 16/1

Kerry 16/1

Dublin 40/1