Donegal car sales down for January 2017

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) this week issued the official 171 car sales figures for January along with presenting their final SIMI/DoneDeal Quarterly Motor Industry Review of 2016. Alan Greene President of SIMI officially launched the report at the Clayton Hotel Dublin 4.

The report showed that car sales in Donegal were down 11.3% in January 2017 compared with figures from January 2016. There were 993 new car registrations in the county in the first month of this year compared to 1,120 last January.

The report also outlined that according to DoneDeal 20,289 car ads were placed on their site from Donegal in 2016 and the value of the cars advertised was €144,414,058.

Car sales figures nationally for the month of January show that 171 registrations are -1.7% (39,019) compared to January 2016 (39,722). Light Commercials are currently -2.4% (6,394) compared to January last year (6,555), while HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are -6.3% (456) for January in comparison to the same time last year (487).

The SIMI/DoneDeal Report highlights the strong economic performance of the Motor Industry last year, with growth in registration figures seen across all counties along with the upbeat nature of business confidence and investment reflected in commercial vehicles despite a softening of the market towards the latter half of 2016.