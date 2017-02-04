News from Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon



Coláiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon is now at the forefront of education technology having become one of the first schools in the county to provide the Microsoft Office 365 suite of software and online applications to all staff and students for free.

Office 365 is a fantastic package of productivity software which includes well known programs such as Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Excel amongst others. Using their ccbs.ie email address, students have instant access to all these apps online, and can also install them on their home computers for free. One Drive gives every user a whopping 1 TB of cloud storage for images, videos and documents. Staff can share resources and documents with students in their dedicated class share-space.

All students and staff in Coláiste Cholmcille have received their new Office 365 logins by now, from First Year to Sixth Year. All incoming First Years will receive their logins when they arrive at the school in August and will use these same logins throughout their time in CCBS, giving them free and instant access to one of the top productivity suites available today.

Open Day Feb. 7th



Coláiste Cholmcille will host its annual Open Day and Open Night on Tuesday 7th February.

On Open Day sixth class students will have the opportunity to sample a day in the life of the school and to meet teachers and pupils. On the same evening, Tuesday 7th February, students will have the opportunity to return with their parents or guardians to visit the school. Visitors will have a chance to meet the staff, have a tour of the school, view a number of subject demonstrations and enjoy light refreshments. The Opening Address will begin at 7pm. We look forward to meeting you and your child on Open Day.

Athletics

22 athletes from the school competed in this year's District E Cross Country Championships in Cookstown on Wednesday 1st Feb. Our senior boys team made up of Darragh Kelly, Marcus Mc Gowan, Ryan O'Leary, Conor Mc Gloin, Jack Britton & Tom Geraghty placed 2nd as a team in the senior boys race with Darragh Kelly also winning a silver medal for his individual performance. The lads will now go on to represent the school at the Ulster Cross Country Championships in Mallusk on 22nd Feb. They will be joined by Emer O'Brien & Katie Mc Mullin who qualified in the minor girls category and Hannah Gilmartin in the junior girls category. Well done to all athletes who took part and best of luck in Ulster.