Sadness across Donegal following death of former Donegal Person of the Year

There is sadness across Donegal following the death of masters' athlete, Hugh Gallagher from Creevy, Carrigart.

Hugh passed away yesterday at Letterkenny University Hospital. He was 92.

A former Donegal Person of the Year, he was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary, in December 2015.

His love and talent for athletics took him all over the world and he is Ireland's most decorated masters athlete.

A member of Milford Athletic club, Hugh won four gold medals at the Irish Masters Athletic championships held in Tullamore last August. He won gold in the shot putt, gold in the discus, gold in the javelin and gold in the long jump, bringing his total of All-Ireland Championships gold medals to six in 2016. With scores of national gold medals to his credit, Hugh also won 29 world gold medals, five world silver and two world bronze medals over a remarkable career.

Hugh was a leading member of the local pioneer association and was still competing up until last year before he took ill.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Carrigart. Requiem Mass will take place at 11 am on Monday, February 6th at the Church of St John the Baptist.