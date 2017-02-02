Donegal 14/1 to be crowned NFL champions

As Donegal gear up for their opening game in Division 1 of the National Football League against Kerry in Letterkenny on Sunday, they are being offered at 14/1 to claim the NFL title.

The National Football League kicks into action on Saturday with Mayo opening Division 1 with a home tie against Monaghan.

BoyleSports have installed Dublin as 11/8 favourites to retain their league crown and win a fifth league title in a row, and make it 13 NFL titles in all.

Donegal's opponents on Sunday at O'Donnell Park are one of three teams on offer to be league champions at 9/2 - Mayo and Tyrone being the other two.

Monagan are available at 16/1, with Cavan 20/1 and Roscommon 25/1.

Cork are currently the 7/4 favourites to win Division 2 and they face a tough opening fixture away to Galway that sees them priced at 11/10 to get off to the perfect start with Galway priced at 10/11. The Tribesmen are currently the 10/3 second favourites to win Division 2.

Division 3 sees Armagh head the outright betting at 2/1 with Tipperary next in the betting at 11/4 closely followed by Laois at 3/1.

Westmeath are the 11/10 favourites to win Division 4 as they kick off their league campaign with a home fixture against Carlow whilst Limerick, who travel to Wexford on Sunday, have seen their outright price to win the division cut into 7/2 from 13/2.