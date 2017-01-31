Lastest Donegal text alert scheme to be launched

The Dunfanaghy Area Text Alert Scheme will be launched on Friday the 3rd February at 7.30pm in The Shibin at The Oyster Bar in Dunfanaghy.

The special guest will be Vanessa Clarke from Munitir Na Tire who will give a talk on the night.

Registrations for the scheme will also be taken on the night.

This follows on from a meeting held last year and the local committee have been very busy behind the scenes getting reading for the meeting including putting up signs on the approach roads to the town.

The sign up fee for the year is €10 per telephone number, if a member of the public sees something or someone who they consider to be out of place they should contact Milford Garda Station 24 District HQ on 0749153060.

It is advised that all members should store this number on their mobile phone.

This is a landline number and is also visible on the roadside signs which have been put up by the local committee. People can also call the emergency numbers 999 or 112 if they do not know the local number, but these emergency numbers are only to be used as a last resort.

The text alert system will only prove successful with the ongoing vigilance and support of all members of the community.

The local committee can be contacted on 0838274397 or by private message on face book.

Everyone welcome and encouraged to come and attend this very important meeting.