Donegal man killed in harbour accident named

The Donegal man killed in a workplace accident at a harbour in Co. Galway on Sunday has been named as Terry Toland, from Ramelton.

The 42-year-old was working on installation of the pontoons at Ros-a-Mhíl when he was struck on the head by a piece of industrial equipment.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the incident.

A second man was also hurt, but his injuries are described as not life threatening.

The Irish Coast Guard administered first aid at the scene, and the seriously injured man was flown to University Hospital, Galway by the Shannon-based Sikorsky air/sea rescue helicopter. He was pronounced dead later last evening.

Mr Toland will be laid to rest after Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton.