Donegal County Council grant civic reception for Seamus Coleman

Donegal County Council will honour soccer star Seamus Coleman with the freedom of Donegal.

The matter came before today's Council meeting Lifford.

It was initially proposed that the Everton and Republic of Ireland Captain be afforded a civic reception 'in recognition of his footballing achievements, including his captaincy of the Republic of Ireland soccer team.'

Cllr Barry O'Neill said his initial proposal at Municipal District level was that the Killybegs man be afforded the freedom of the county for his achievements.

Mayor Cllr Terence Slowey said the freedom of the county would be bestowed to the former St Catherine's player. The reception is expected to take place after the end of the current football season in England.