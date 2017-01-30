Donegal man dies in workplace accident

The man who died from injuries sustained at a workplace accident yesterday in the south Connemara harbour of Ros-a-Mhíl is believed to be from Donegal.

The man, who was in his 40s, was working on installation of the pontoons when he was struck on the head by a piece of industrial equipment.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is investigating the incident.

A second man was also hurt, but his injuries are described as not life threatening.

According to reports, the Irish Coast Guard administered first aid at the scene, and the seriously injured man was flown to University Hospital, Galway by the Shannon-based Sikorsky air/sea rescue helicopter. He was pronounced dead later last evening.