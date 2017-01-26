The weather in Donegal, Thursday, January 26th

A status yellow wind warning is in place today for Donegal and 13 other counties until 3pm today.

South to southeast winds will increase strong to gale force and gusty in coastal counties of the country. Winds will be at strong at times today.

Highs of 5 to 8 Celsius but feeling much colder in a strong and gusty south to southeast wind which will reach gale force near the west and northwest coasts.

Winds will ease somewhat away from the west coast later in the day.