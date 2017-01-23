Cross border service allows life-saving treatment for 27 heart attack patients from Donegal

A cross border cardiology service at Altnagelvin Hospital has allowed life-saving treatment for 27 heart attack patients from Donegal.

The patients, who were diagnosed with ST-Elevation myocardial infarction condition received lifesaving primary Percutaneous Coronary Invention (pPCI Services) treatment.

The 24/7 clinical service commenced in May last year with the co-signing of a comprehensive cross border service level agreement by the Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) and Saolta University Health Care Group (Saolta).

Between 50 to 60 patients per year from Donegal will receive the life-saving care.

The first-of-its-kind cross border service is the result of a review of cardiology services in the north wes .

The report recommended that patients requiring pPCI who are within 90 minutes road time from Derry should be referred to Altnagelvin Hospital.

Dr Jim Crowley, Clinical Lead for Saolta said: “The cross border cardiology service between Saolta and the Western Health and Social Care Trust is working extremely well. Patients from Donegal who suffer a heart attack receive emergency potentially life-saving coronary intervention treatment at Altnagelvin Hospital”. The 27 patients from Donegal who received the treatment at Altnagelvin were successfully treated and transferred after their procedure by ambulance to Letterkenny.