Donegal voted Ireland’s 'hidden gem'

Donegal has been voted Ireland’s hidden gem by readers of a national newspaper.

Readers of the Irish Independent had been asked to nominate their favourite little-known off-the-beaten-track Irish attraction.

They picked Donegal as the winner in the ‘Ireland’s Hidden Gem’ category in the inaugural 2017 Reader Travel Awards.

The award is a further boost to the county’s burgeoning tourism reputation and follows Donegal being named by the National Geographic as the coolest place to visit in 2017.

A number of locations around the county were cited by Irish Independent readers as hidden gems, including Fanad Lighthouse, Gola Island, Ards Forest Park and Grianán of Áileach.

One reader said: "It's hidden in plain sight, but it has the best of everything Ireland has to offer. Wild scenery, warm locals, outdoor pursuits, top hospitality. And you'll have the whole place to yourself! Absolutely worth the long journey north.”

Some of places to visit in Donegal suggested by readers included Glencolmcille; Silver Strand Beach; The Poisoned Glen, Dunlewey; Slieve League; the Atlantic Drive, Downings; and Doon fort, Portnoo.