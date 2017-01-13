Perfect cure for January Blues in Donegal

There’s nothing like brilliant live music to cure those January blues and to lift your heart and soul, and the upcoming Letterkenny Trad Week from Friday 20th to Monday 30th promises brilliant live music in abundance.

There are five fabulous concerts, three in the RCC and two in An Grianán Theatre and each and every one of them promises to be really high quality and really enjoyable.

The festival boasts a range of international folk based music ranging from Irish and Scottish traditional music, English folk and American bluegrass, country and blues.

What it boils down to is five nights of great singing and great playing by some of the world’s leading musicians.

One of the strongest ever line-ups assembled in Donegal features Billy Bragg and Martin & Eliza Carthy from England, Julie Fowlis and Kris Drever from Scotland, Na Mooneys, Lynched and No Crows from Ireland and Joe Henry and Special Consensus from America. All concerts start at 8pm and tickets can be booked at An Grianán Theatre on 00353 74 9120777, or online at www.angrianan.com

Regional Cultural Centre Concerts

Trad Week kicks off with three concerts at RCC Letterkenny.

There’s a blistering double-bill with classic US Grammy nominated Bluegrass band Special Consensus and the first Letterkenny visit by Sligo’s dynamic folk orchestra No Crows on Friday January 20th.

Leading Scottish outfit Lau’s frontman Kris Drever teams up with the exquisite Scots Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis (one of the most beautiful voices in world music) and two of Ireland’s leading traditional musicians Aoife Ní Bhriain (fiddle) and Padraig Rynne (concertina) as part of a Music Network organised Irish Tour on Sunday 22nd.

There is another incredible double-bill on Friday 27th with the leading Donegal traditional music family group Na Mooneys, featuring the TG4 Gradam Ceoil/Traditional Musician of the Year 2016 Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, her sister Anna, their brother Gearóid and his son Ciarán, and the Rheingans Sisters from Sheffield.

An Grianán Theatre Concerts

Legendary singer and guitarist Martin Carthy and his multiple award-winning daughter Eliza Carthy joined forces to record their first duo album ‘The Moral of the Elephant’ in 2014.

This brilliant recording won fROOTS Album of the Year 2014. Martin & Eliza Carthy perform songs from ‘The Moral of the Elephant’ and other material as part of the ‘A Family Affair, Gala Concert’ at An Grianán Theatre on Saturday January 28th.

It features an amazing line-up, with hour-long sets by Martin & Eliza Carthy and Lynched and short opening performances by the Rheingans Sisters and young Letterkenny musicians Coirm. Martin Carthy ‘the greatest English folk song performer of them all’ (Q Magazine) and his twice Mercury nominated daughter Eliza, will share the bill with brothers Lynched ‘the most convincing folk band to come out of Ireland in years’ ★★★★★ (The Guardian).

Lynched have gone from playing small venues in Ireland to being invited to perform on "Later with Jools Holland”

Letterkenny Trad Week ends on a high note with the final concert at An Grianán Theatre on Monday 30th featuring Billy Bragg & Joe Henry as part of their ‘Shine A Light’ tour.