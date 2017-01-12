Increase in patients waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hopsital



There has been an overnight spike in the number of people waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital.

According to figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) there were 36 patients waiting on beds, an increase from 17 on Wednesday.

The Letterkenny figure was the second highest in the country today, after Cork University Hospital on 41.

Of today’s Trolley Watch figures for Letterkenny, 21 were waiting on trolleys and 15 on beds.

Sligo Regional Hospital had 23 patients waiting on beds this morning - 18 on trolleys and five on beds.

Nationally there were 509 patients waiting on beds at emergency departments around the country.