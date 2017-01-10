Wind warning issued for Donegal

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Donegal with winds expected to reach speeds of up to 110 km/h.

West to northwest winds will increase tonight, with means of 55 to 65 km/h expected, and gusts of between 90 and 110 km/h.

Winds will be strongest in exposed coastal and hilly areas.

The weather warning was issued at 3 o’clock this afternoon and is valid from 10pm until 10am on Wednesday. The warning applies to the north western counties of Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The national weather service has also issued a weather warning for very cold wintry weather later in the week.

Showers will turn wintry in many places, from Wednesday evening to Saturday, with falls of sleet and snow expected. The heaviest of the snow fall is most likely over Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster.

The warning applies from Wednesday through to Saturday.

Donegal County Council has also warned motorists to drive safely in the coming days.

Information on roads that will be gritted is available on Donegal County Council’s website and its social media feeds, but the council is advising motorists to assume that no road is ice free.