Great sadness following death of popular Donegal businessman

The death of Tom Gallagher, owner of Sprint Educational Supplies in Letterkenny, has been met with great sadness.

Tom, a native of Killargue, Co Leitrim, was a highly popular and much respected member of the business community. His friendly nature endeared him to all who knew him.

Tom passed away at the Donegal Hospice at the weekend. His remains are reposing at the family home at College Farm Road, Letterkenny from 2 pm to 9 pm today.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow, Tuesday at the family plot at New Leck Cemetery following 12 noon Requiem Mass at St. Eunan's Cathedral.