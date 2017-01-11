President Higgins invited to Fanad by Donegal County Councillors

Plans to invite President Michael D Higgins to celebrate the 200 anniversary of Fanad lighthouse have were proposed at this month's meeting of Letterkenny Municipal District.

Major James Pat McDaid proposed that President Higgins be invited to the peninsula to mark the 200th anniversary of the iconic structure that occurs on March 17th next.

Cllr McDaid said a visit by the president would be a boost to tourism in the area, as well as an acknowledgement of all the hard work done by the Fanad Lighthouse committee.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Liam Blaney who said the invitation should be widened in timescale to facilitate the president's busy schedule.

Cllr Blaney added that the second phase of the development of the famous lighthouse is due to open in the summer.