Donegal pub reopens after fire

The Letterkenny pub which was extensively by a fire during an alleged burglary has re-opened.

A fire broke out at Snug 39 in Old Town, Letterkenny at around 6am on Monday, January 2 during the course of an alleged burglary.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested later that day and subsequently released.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The premises reopened on Saturday and, as spokesperson said, is now trading as normal.